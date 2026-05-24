<p>Gurindervir Singh<strong> </strong>is now the fastest Indian alive. The sprinter, who serves in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian%20navy">Indian Navy</a>, shattered the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national%20record">National Record</a> and became the first from the country to run 100 meters in less than 10.1 seconds. </p><p>10.09 seconds is what the clock read as Gurindervir raced pace the finish line in Ranchi at the 29th National Federation Cup Athletics Championships on Saturday. This was the second time within 24 hours that the Punjab-based runner crushed the National Record. </p><p>Friday was a day of records at the Birsa Munda Stadium. Gurindervir first broke the previous mark of 10.19 seconds by a milliseconds in the first semifinal heat. Only five minutes later, former record holder Animesh Kujur, representing Odisha, gave his best run with a 10.15-second run to reclaim the record.</p>.Federation Cup: Gurindervir Singh, Vishal T K, Tejaswin Shankar break national records.<p>However, Gurindervir, representing the Reliance Foundation, had the last laugh on Saturday. He won the gold medal, while Animesh finished second, finishing 0.11 seconds behind him. Pranav Gurav, also representing Reliance Foundation, finished third with 10.29 seconds.</p><p>The 25-year-old never saw the 10.1-mark as a barrier, rather believed Indians were psychologically conditioned to think it was not possible. </p><p>After storming through the race, Gurindervir ripped off his bib and held it up toward the cameras. He had a special message, reading" “Task is not finished yet. Wait, I am still standing.” Beside it was another number, double underlined: “10.10s”.</p><p>With the record, Gurindervir breached the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying time (10.16 seconds) set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). His time of 10.09 seconds is also the second-fastest by an Asian recorded this season, just behind the teen Japanese sprinter Fukuto Komuro, who clocked 10.08 seconds this month.</p><p>While speaking to <em>ANI, </em>Gurindervir acknowledged the support received from of his family, coaches and support staff. </p><p>He especially thanked his parents for constantly motivating, while praising the Reliance Foundation for providing world-class facilities.</p><p>“There are many people I would like to thank. First of all, my family — my father, who inspires me, and my mother, who motivates me. Then my coaches, and every trainer I have worked with over the years. They believed in me and helped me improve. The Reliance Foundation also played a huge role by providing top-class facilities. My dietitian contributed immensely as well. I worked hard, believed in myself, and everyone around me supported me throughout the journey,” he said.</p><p>The Indian Navy took to social media to honour the achievement, saying: "The fastest man in India wears Whites". </p>