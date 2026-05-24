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‘Fastest Indian alive’: Gurindervir Singh breaks 10.1-sec barrier, sets 100m national record

This was the second time within 24 hours that the Punjab-based runner crushed the National Record.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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