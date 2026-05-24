𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐍 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐖𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐒



Gurindervir Singh, Petty Officer of the #IndianNavy scripts history by setting a NEW NATIONAL RECORD in the 100m sprint with a sensational timing of 10.09 seconds at the ongoing 29th National Federation Cup… pic.twitter.com/5RkIHCUx61