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Homesportsathletics

Federation Cup: Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar share national record

Dev clinched the gold medal on countback as the duo also crossed the Commonwealth Games qualification standard of 5.25m.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 21:03 IST
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Yashas P
Yashas P
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Published 24 May 2026, 21:03 IST
Sports Newspole vaultFederation Cup

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