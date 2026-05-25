Federation Cup: Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar share national record

<p>Bengaluru: Madhya Pradesh’s pole vault duo Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar produced a record-breaking performance in the men’s final on the penultimate day of the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition, also known as Federation Cup, in Ranchi, clearing 5.45m to surpass the national mark.</p>.<p>Both vaulters eclipsed the previous national record of 5.41m, which had been set by Kuldeep last month in Bhubaneswar. Dev clinched the gold medal on countback as the duo also crossed the Commonwealth Games qualification standard of 5.25m.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Karnataka’s 400m hurdler Yashas P breached the CWG standard with an effort of 50.05 seconds in the preliminary heats of the event. Tamil Nadu’s fastest qualifier Santhosh Kumar T (49.93) also joined him in the mix as they crossed the standard of 50.27.</p>.<p>The duo will compete in the final on Monday evening.</p>.<p>Karnataka bagged three medals on the day with long jumper Lokesh Sathyanathan and 110m hurdler Krishik M claiming silver medals in their respective events. The Reliance duo, however, missed out on the CWG cut-off mark.</p>.<p>Lokesh leapt to 7.94 metres behind Sreeshankar (8.08m) while chasing 8.05, while Krishik clocked 13.52 in a photo finish with reigning national record holder Tejas Shirse (13.50) in hunt of 13.39 timing.</p>.<p>The duo had a similar yet faster race at the Indian Athletics Series 6, where Krishik clocked his PB at 13.44.</p>.<p>Karnataka’s high jumper Sudeep took bronze with an effort of 2.12 metre in the men’s final but the event belonged to India’s leading athlete Sarvesh Kushare, who produced his career-best of 2.28 metres in the men’s final to confirm his CWG ticket.</p>.Federation Cup: Gurindervir Singh, Vishal T K, Tejaswin Shankar break national records.<p>Sarvesh made an attempt to breach the national record of 2.29 as he went for 2.30.</p>.<p>The high jumper, who posted his personal best during the World Championships last year, came mighty close off his second attempt too.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu’s Aadash Ram also breached the CWG mark exactly at 2.22 to take the silver.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, long-distance runner Gulveer Singh reset the 5000m national record at 13:03.93 at the Sound Running Track Fest in Los Angeles on Sunday. His previous best in the event was 13:11.82 in Japan two years ago, reports DHNS.</p>.<p>The 27-year-old Asian Champion finished second in the event behind the USA’s Habtom Sauel (12:57.22). Gulveer, who is multiple NR holder, also holds the 5000m short track record at 12:59.77 in Boston last year.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Results: Men: 110m hurdles: </span>Tejas Shirse (Rel) 13.50, 1; Krishik M (Rel) 13.52, 2; Muhammad Lazan (Nav), 13.83, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Pole vault:</span> Dev Meena (MP) 5.45, (NR: Old: 5.41, Kuldeep Kumar), 1; Kuldeep Kumar (MP) 5.45 (NR), 2; Reegan G (TN) 5.15.</p>.<p class="ListBody">High jump: Sarvesh Kushare (Mah) 2.28m,1; Aadarsh Ram (TN) 2.22, 2; Sudeep (Kar) 2.12, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Long jump:</span> Sreeshankar M (NCOT) 8.08, 1; Lokesh Sathyanathan (Rel) 7.94, 2; Md Atta Sazid (Har) 7.90, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Women: 100m hurdles:</span> Nandhini K (TN) 13.24, 1; Pragyan Prasanti Sahu (Odi) 13.33, 2; Anjali C (JSW) 13.35</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">10km racewalk:</span> Ravina (Har) 44:29.66, 1; Reshma Patel (Pol) 44:57.94, 2; Munta Prajapati (UP) 45:23.92, 3. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Hammer throw:</span> Manpreet Kaur (Pun) 59.08, 1; Kulvinder Kaur (Rai) 57.76, 2; Divyua Shadilya (Odi) 56.41, 3.</p>