Federation Cup: Yashas P clocks second fastest time by an Indian in 400m hurdles

<p>Bengaluru: A day after breaching the Commonwealth Games qualification standards, Karnataka's Yashas P became India's fastest active 400m hurdler during the National Athletics Federation Competition, also known as Federation Cup, in Ranchi on Monday.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old athlete clocked 49.00 seconds for gold on the final day of the event for the second-best time by an Indian hurdler behind long-time national record holder Dharun Ayyasamy (48.80 in 2019). </p>.<p>Yashas outran his long-time Tamil Nadu rival Santhosh Kumar T, who clocked 49.06 for the silver. The duo now remains in contention for the CWG squad, which remains subject to confirmation by the Athletics Federation of India's selection committee.</p>.<p>Yashas was among the athletes to be ignored for the Karnataka government's Target Olympic Podium scheme, which offered select athletes Rs 10 lakh annually till the 2028 LA Olympics.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Karnataka athletes bagged further medals on the day as long-distance runner Shivaji Parashuram grabbed the 5000m gold with an effort of 14:14.43. </p>.<p>Shivaji, earlier, fainted after crossing the finish line in the men's 10,000m on the opening day of the competition. He was disqualified from the race as well for lane infringement.</p>.<p>On the final day, State's women's 400m hurdler Sinchal Kaveramma (57.77) finished a distant second to joint national record holder Vithya Ramraj (56.61) while the duo missed out on the stiff CWG qualification mark of 54.67.</p>.<p>Karnataka high jumper Abhinaya S Shetty, representing JSW, took a bronze medal in the women's final with an attempt of 1.73, while UP's Kyati Mathur took the gold at 1.82.</p>.<p>Leading triple jumper Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) also went past the CWG mark with a jump of 17.08.</p>.<p>In the big upset of the day, MP's Samardeep Singh Gill outperformed two-time Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor to claim the CWG berth from the men's shot put. Samardeep hurled the put to his career best of 20.46 metre while Punjab's Tajinderpal (20.07) fell way short of the CWG standard of 20.36.</p>.<p>Unfortunately, none of the javelin throwers breached the qualification mark, which was set at a mere 82.61. </p>.Federation Cup: Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar share national record.<p>The event still saw a surprise result as youngster Shivam Lohakare threw the javelin to a personal best of 81.71m to claim the gold ahead of senior throwers Yashvir Singh (80.80) and Rohit Yadav (80.40). </p>.<p>Sachin Yadav, who outperformed Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem at the World Championships last year, continued with his slow start to the season as he finished fifth at 79.07. He is set for his Diamond League debut in Rome on June 4. </p>.<p>2022 Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Kumar Jena continued to struggle early in the season too as he managed a pale 73.42 to finish seventh. The effort was below his season best of 77.79 at the Indian Athletics Series 3 in New Delhi in April.</p>.<p><strong>Results (Medallists only): Men: 200m:</strong> Animesh Kujur (Odi) 20.64, 1; Jishnu Prasad PK (Ker) 20.98, 2; Abhay Singh (Rel) 21.01, 3.</p>.<p><strong>400m hurdles:</strong> Yashas P (Kar) 49.00, 1; Santhosh Kumar T (NCOT) 49.06, 2; Shubhas Das (Nav) 50.51, 3. </p>.<p><strong>5000m:</strong> Shivaji Parashuram (Kar) 14:14.43, 1; Vinod Singh (MP) 14:15.50, 2; Deepak Bhatt 14:17.18, 3. </p>.<p><strong>Javelin throw:</strong> Shivam Lohakare (Mah) 81.71, 1; Yashvir Singh (Raj) 80.80, Rohit Yadav (Rai) 80.40, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Triple jump:</strong> Praveen Chithravel (JSW) 17.08, 1; Abdulla Aboobacker (IAF) 16.63, 2; Gailey Venister (TN) 16.37</p>.<p><strong>Shot put:</strong> Samardeep Singh Gill (MP) 20.46m, 1; Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Pun) 20.07, 2; Karanveer Singh (Pun) 19.38, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Women: 200m:</strong> Kusum Thakur (HP) 23.94, 1; Tamanna (Har) 24.06, 2; Sudeshna Shivankar (Mah) 24.07, 3.</p>.<p><strong>400m hurdles:</strong> R Vithya Ramraj (TN) 56.61, 1; Sinchal Kaveramma T (NCOB) 57.77, 2; Shravani Sangle (Mah) 59.73, 3.</p>.<p><strong>High jump:</strong> Khyati Mathur (UP) 1.82, 1; Manshi (Rai) 1.80, 2; Abhinaya S Shetty (JSW) 1.73m</p>.<p><strong>Heptathlon:</strong> Anamika KA (Ker) 5685 pts, 1; Pooja (JSW) 5632, 2; Khushi (Har) 5435, 3.</p>