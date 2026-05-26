Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsathletics

Federation Cup: Yashas P clocks second fastest time by an Indian in 400m hurdles

Yashas was among the athletes to be ignored for the Karnataka government's Target Olympic Podium scheme, which offered select athletes Rs 10 lakh annually till the 2028 LA Olympics.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 21:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 21:15 IST
Sports NewsAthletics

Follow us on :

Follow Us