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Gurindervir Singh: India's need for speed

A pumped-up Gurindervir, now dreams of becoming the first Indian to breach the magical number but is aware of all the hard work ahead.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 19:11 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 19:11 IST
Sports NewsAthleticsrunnerGurindervir

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