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Have implemented tips from Bolt, hoping to better my timing: India's fastest man Animesh Kujur

The 22-year-old is part of the 33-member Odisha team in the two-day event being held at the state-of-the-art indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex. He will run in the 60m event.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:47 IST
Sports NewsAthleticsUsain Bolt

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