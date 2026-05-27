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India to host Asian athletics Relays, Indoors

The 2028 season may see India hosting further track and field events as the AFI is also bidding for the World U-20 Championships, likely in a major North Indian city.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 19:19 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 19:19 IST
Sports NewsIndiaAthletics

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