India to host Asian athletics Relays, Indoors

<p>The Asian Athletics Association (AAA) handed the hosting rights for the 2027 Asian Relay and 2028 Asian Indoor Championships following the continental body's executive council meeting in Hong Kong on Thursday.</p>.<p>The Asian Relays will be hosted in Chandigarh while Bhubaneswar will host the Asian Indoors, confirmed Athletics Federation of India spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla, who attended the AAA meeting in the capacity of World Athletics vice president, to DH.</p>.Indian Athletics Series 1: Murali Sreeshankar, Shaili Singh begin season.<p>The Sector 7 Sports Complex in the Union Territory will host the Asian Relays. The third edition of the two-day tournament will host men's, women's and mixed relay events in 4x100m and 4x400m.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Kalinga Indoor Stadium in Odisha's capital will host both Asian and World Indoors, in February and March respectively, in the Olympic year.</p>.<p>The 2028 season may see India hosting further track and field events as the AFI is also bidding for the World U-20 Championships, likely in a major North Indian city.</p>.<p>India is bidding for the event, along with bids for senior World Championships for the 2029 or 2031 edition.</p>