<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka’s 110M hurdler Krishik M clocked a new personal best of 13.72 seconds to dominate the men’s event during the Indian Athletics Series 4 in Ranchi on Sunday (April 12). </p><p>Karnataka’s javelin thrower Ramyasree Jain, meanwhile, grabbed the top spot by default as the lone participant in the women’s final with a modest effort of 49.80M.</p>.Indian Athletics Series 3: K’taka’s Shailesh Kushwaha grabs top spot.<p>Representing Reliance Sports, the 22-year-old hurdler clocked the fourth-fastest timing to finish by an Indian to finish at the top while big names such as national record holder Tejas Shirse, Siddhanth Thingalaya were missing from the one-day meet. Krishik surpassed his previous best of 13.82, which he did at the IAS 1 in Bengaluru on April 4.</p><p>Meanwhile in the Under-20 events, Karnataka’s mid-distance runner Vaishnavi Rawal won a two-athlete women’s 800m final with a timing of 2:10.25.</p>.<p>The tournament was largely devoid of big names with the Indian Athletics Series 3 a day before in New Delhi attracting bigger names. </p>.<p><strong>Results:</strong> Winners and Karnataka only: Men: 100m: Aniket Nalawade (Mah) 10.60s. 110m hurdles: Krishik M (Rel) 13.72. 200m: Mahendra Santa (Odi) 21.96. 400m: Malaya Barik (Odi) 49.33. 400m hurdles: Shakti Singh (Raj) 51.34. 800m: Mahasin Awal (WB) 1:53.21. 1500m: Ashok Dandasena (Odi) 4:02.98. 5000m: Sandeep Pal (UP), 14:11.62.</p>.<p>Long jump: Sarun Payasingh (Odi) 7.48m. Triple jump: Yuva Raj (TN) 15.09. High jump: Sarvesh Kushare (Mah) 2.19. Javelin throw: Uttam Patil (Mah) 74.85. Shot put: Raj Roshan (Jha) 14.20.</p>.<p>U-20: 100m: Pratik Maharan (Odi) 10.96s. 800m: Md Sarwar (Jha) 1:58.69. Long jump: RC Jithin Arjunana (JSW) 7.35m. Triple jump: Nupur Pandey (WB) 12.64. Javelin throw: Ashutosh Singh (Odi) 58.48. Discus throw: Nirmal Jena (Odi) 48.77.</p>.<p>Women: 100m: Mousumi Roy (Odi) 11.83s. 110m hurdles: Pragyan Prasanti Shau (Odi) 13.62. 200m: Mousumi Roy (Odi) 24.79. 400m: Sukhi Baskey (Odi) 54.91. 400m hurdles: R Vithya Ramraj (Rai) 57.02. 800m: Diptirani Sahoo (Odi) 2:13.85. 1500m: Namita Pradhan (Odi) 5:01.87. Long jump: Ancy Sojan (Nav) 6.45m. High jump: Mahek Nasrin Dayan (Odi) 1.60.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">U-20:</span> 100m: Anushka Kar (WB) 12.19s. <span class="bold">100m hurdles:</span> Tiasha Chakraborty (WB) 14.80. <span class="bold">800m:</span> Vaishnavi Rawal (Kar) 2:10.25. <span class="bold">Javelin throw:</span> Sabita Murmu (Jha) 45.30m.</p>