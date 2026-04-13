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Indian Athletics Series 4: Karnataka’s Krishik M, Ramyasree Jain finish first

Meanwhile in the U-20 events, Karnataka’s mid-distance runner Vaishnavi Rawal won a two-athlete women’s 800m final with a timing of 2:10.25.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 12:29 IST
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