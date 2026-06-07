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Indian Athletics Series 8: Yashas P, Prakurthi Rao run to gold

Meanwhile, Karnataka bagged further podium finishes on the day as Nagendra A Naik took third place in the men's discus throw final.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 14:29 IST
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Prakurthi R Rao

Prakurthi R Rao 

Photo credit: Special arrangement

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Published 07 June 2026, 14:29 IST
Sports NewsAthletics

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