Indian Athletics Series 8: Yashas P, Prakurthi Rao run to gold

<p>Bengaluru: Country's fastest active 400m hurdler Yashas P ran to the top spot in the men's 400m flat with a new personal best of 46.82 seconds at the Indian Athletics Series 8 in Pune on Saturday.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Karnataka's newly-crowned sprint champion Prakruthi R Rao clocked her personal best 11.65 seconds to win the wind-aided women's 100m event to finish ahead of the recent double U-20 Asian Championships medallist Nipam (11.69). Chitradurga's Prakruthi, who trains in Chennai, clocked the same timing at the state meet to stun Unnathi Aiyappa here last Thursday.</p>.Federation Cup: Yashas P clocks second fastest time by an Indian in 400m hurdles.<p>Further, Karnataka state champions clinched top spots as long jumper Pavana Nagraj and javelin thrower Karishma Sanil won their respective categories with minimum effort in depleted fields. Pavana leapt to 5.72 while Karishma hurled the javelin to 51.81 to take the top spot in a two-athlete event.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Karnataka bagged further podium finishes on the day as Nagendra A Naik took third place in the men's discus throw final with an attempt of 53.39 while Delhi's Arjun (55.28) won the event.</p>.<p><strong>Sprint shock</strong></p>.<p>However, the biggest shocker came in the U-20's 100m race, where Maharashtra's 18-year-old sprinter Aditya Pisal clocked 10.23 seconds, which is faster than Gurindervir Singh's seven-year-old record of 10.35 seconds. However, Aditya's result won't be considered for the national record due to a strong tailwind of 3.5 m/s.</p>.<p>The 110m hurdles U-20 record, however, came down successfully as Kerala runner Fasalul Haque clocked 13.61 to break the previous year's hurdles record of 13.69 by Yuvaraj S. Maharashtra's Sandeep Gond also went past the record timing at 13.64 in a photo finish with his Reliance team-mate Fasalul while Saif Chafekar took third place close behind at 13.70.</p>.<p>The senior event in comparison saw no sub-14 timings with national record holder Tejas Shirse and Karnataka's Krishik M skipping the meet.</p>.<p>The senior 100m men's event, on the other hand, saw strong timing as Punjab runner Harjit Singh clocked 10.17 seconds, one of the fastest times in Indian history. The result, however, won't be considered for his personal best due to a wind assist of +2.1 m/s. The 28-year-old Air Force runner, who also clocked 10.21 seconds at the state championships earlier this week, took financial help from his coach Sarabjit Singh to buy a ticket to Pune for the event.</p>.<p>Coach Sarabjit, who is also the formative year coach of India's fastest man Gurindervir, revealed Harjit's struggles with a prolonged hamstring injury and a personal issue that hindered his growth over the past few years.</p>.Federation Cup: Yashas P clocks second fastest time by an Indian in 400m hurdles.<p>Men: 100m: Harjit Singh (Air) 10.17s, 1; Rushiprasad Desai (Mah) 10.35, 2; Laukik Melge (Mah) 10.36, 3.</p>.<p>110m hurdles: Sidhdhanth Umananda (ONGC) 14.18, 1; Daksh Sumerpur (Mah) 14.63, 2; Shivdarshan Rshan (Har) 14.81, 3.</p>.<p>400m: Yashas P (Rel) 46.82, 1; Tushar Manna (Nav) 47.19, 2; Shubham Deshan (Mah) 47.74, 3.</p>.<p>400m hurdles: Karthik Yarravarapu (AP) 51.63, 1; Nikhil Bhardwaj (Har) 52.51, 2; Vikash (Har) 54.69, 3.</p>.<p>1500m: Yoonus Shah (JSW) 3:50.21, 1; Nirmit (Del) 3:51.30, 2; Arjun Waskale (MP) 3:51.33, 3. </p>.<p>10,000m: Harmanjot Singh (JSW) 29:43.89, 1; Gaurav Mathur (Arm) 29:44.73, 2; Deepak Bhatt (Utt) 29:49.95, 3.</p>.<p>Discus throw: Arjun (Del) 55.28m, 1; Dharamraj Yadav (Arm) 54.04, 2; Nagendra A Naik (Kar) 53.39, 3.</p>.<p>High jump: Bharathi Viswanathan (Nav) 2.05, 1; Samadhan Dhomse (Pol) 2.00, 2; Aarbaj Shaikh (Mah) 2.00, 3. </p>.<p>Triple jump: Mohanraj J (TN) 16.17, 1; Bhushan Shinde (Mah) 15.48, 2; Aushal Doni (TN) 15.29, 3.</p>.<p>Long jump: Anurag CV (Ker) 7.52, 1; Bhupender Singh (Rai) 7.37, 2; Krishna Sharma (MP) 7.26, 3.</p>.<p>Shot put: Samardeep Singh Gill (MP) 18.64, 1; Abhishek Singh (UP) 16.96, 2; Air Rahul Krishna (Mah) 16.57, 3.</p>.<p>Javelin throw: Manok Kumar (TN) 75.18, 1; Uttam Patil (Mah) 74.40, 2; Nitesh Yadav (Arm) 69.55, 3. </p>.<p>U-20: Prominent results only: 100m: Aditya Pisal (Mah) 10.23s, 1; Kshitij Changire (Mah) 10.37, 2; Kaif Ahmad Khan (Tel) 10.82, 3.</p>.<p>110m hurdles: Fasalul Haque (Rel) 13.61, 1; Sandeep Gond (Rel) 13.64, 2; Saif Chafekar (Mah) 13.70, 3.</p>.<p>Women: 100m: Prakruthi R Rao (Kar) 11.65, 1; Nipam (UP) 11.69, 2; Charu Shoukeen (Del) 12.06, 3. </p>.<p>100m hurdles: Akschida S (TN) 13.72, 1; Ritwika Singh (UP) 14.20, 2, Simran Kaur Bedi (Del) 12.07, 3.</p>.<p>400m: Aishwarya Mishra (Mah) 54.22, 1; Manisha (Har) 54.66, 2; Geeta (Raj) 54.72, 3. </p>.<p>800m: Lili Das (Utt) 2:09.43, 1; Komal Jagdale (Rai) 2:10.34, 2; Thota Sankeertana (IOCL) 2:10.58, 3. </p>.<p>10,000m: Ravina Gayakwad (Mah) 36:34.55, 1; Sanjivani Jadhav (Mah) 36:35.33, 2; Harmilan Bains (Cha) 36:35.45, 3.</p>.<p>Triple jump: I Ilango (TN) 13.57, 1; Niharika Vashisht (Pun) 13.21, 2; Bhairabi Roy (Rai) 13.19.</p>.<p>Discus throw: Aditi Bugad (Mah) 48.22, 1; Neha Verma (Mah) 44.36 , 2; Amera Shah (MP) 43.97, 3. </p>.<p>Shot put: Srishti Vig (Del) 16.42, 1; Divya (Mah) 11.69, 2.</p>.<p>Long jump: Pavana Nagraj (Kar) 5.72, 1; Meryl Ann Mathew (Ker) 5.59, 2; Shrestha Shetty (Mah) 5.49, 3.</p>.<p>Javelin throw: Karishma Sanil (Rel) 51.81, 1; Srishti Singh (Mah) 43.81, 2.</p>