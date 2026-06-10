India’s 1500m national record holder KM Deeksha flunks dope test again

<p>Bengaluru: India’s 1500m national record holder KM Deeksha returned a second positive test for a banned substance for an out-of-competition test.</p>.<p>Deeksha had already been under provisional suspension by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) since last week following an adverse analytical finding. At that time her in-competition sample, collected during the Indian Athletics Series 2 in Jaipur in April, tested positive for the banned substance Stanozolol, a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid. The same agent has been found in her out-of-competition sample taken in Bhopal in February.</p>.<p>The 27-year-old athlete is set to accept a reduced three-year sanction from NADA’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel while she earlier considered to appeal after the first adverse analytical finding.</p>.National Anti-Doping Act set to be amended, Ministry proposes five-year jail for suppliers.<p>Deeksha, who set the 1500m national record at 4:04.78 in 2024, competed in just one event this season, where she returned dope positive. The UP-based athlete clocked of 4:25.74 at the meet, which was well below the Asiad and CWG qualification mark.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Sachin injured</p>.<p>Meanwhile, javelin thrower Sachin Yadav is battling an elbow injury that could rule him out of the Asian Games selection race. The 26-year-old athlete, who recently made his Diamond League debut in Rome, is unlikely to recover in time for the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar (June 24-28), the final selection trials for the continental event.</p>.<p>Sachin had impressed last season with a throw of 86.27m at the World Championships, where he finished fourth, ahead of Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem.</p>.<p>However, his recent form has dipped, managing only 79.07 while chasing the Commonwealth Games qualification mark of 82.61 at the Federation Cup in Ranchi.</p>.<p>While no Indian javelin thrower has breached the CWG qualification standard this season, selections remain subject to Athletics Federation of India’s discretion.</p>