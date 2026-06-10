Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsathletics

India’s 1500m national record holder KM Deeksha flunks dope test again

The 27-year-old athlete is set to accept a reduced three-year sanction from NADA’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel while she earlier considered to appeal after the first adverse analytical finding.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 20:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2026, 20:48 IST
Sports Newsdoping

Follow us on :

Follow Us