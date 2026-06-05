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Homesportsathletics

Karnataka Athletics Meet: Arya and Purushotham set state record

The 24-year-old duo surpassed the previous record of 7.91 held by Samsheer SE while confirming their spot for the month's end Inter-State Athletics Championships.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 07:16 IST
sportsSports NewsKarnatakaAthleticsState records

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