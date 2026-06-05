Karnataka Athletics Meet: Arya and Purushotham set state record

<p>Bengaluru: Arya S and Purushotham broke the state's long jump record with attempts of 7.98 and 7.97 metres respectively in a competitive men's long jump final of the Karnataka State Senior Athletics Meet here on Thursday.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old duo surpassed the previous record of 7.91 held by Samsheer SE (2019) while confirming their spot for the month's end Inter-State Athletics Championships, the final trials for the Asian Games.</p>.Karnataka Senior Athletics Meet: Athletes eye Inter-State Championships qualification.<p>With the season's leading Indian jumper Lokesh Sathyanathan missing out due to an injury, Arya and Purushotham kept setting the bar high with every jump as the latter took the early lead with jumps of 7.66 and 7.67. </p>.<p>Hoskote-born Arya, who remained in the 7.60s early on, eventually took the lead at 7.68 and then 7.71 by the fourth attempt. The fierce battle was only setting the mood for the penultimate round where it all went down to the wire.</p>.<p>A self-trained Purusotham, who watches YouTube videos to hone his skills, thought he did enough to reset the lead at 7.97. His exult in jubilation -- celebrating his new career best (official personal best is 7.87) -- was short-lived as his perennial domestic rival took back lead by a mere centimetre.</p>.<p>Any of the results, however, won't be ratified for personal bests or national-level records and onwards, as per the Athletics Federation of India policy over lack of standardised officiating, certified venues among other factors.</p>.<p>"It's always fun to compete with Purushotham as we have been pushing each other for the last four years," said Arya, who trains with Russian coach Denis Kapustin at SAI Bengaluru. "We have always pushed each other to get better. Good thing is, we will soon be training together too as my coach has asked him to join us." </p>.<p>As per criteria, top three from each events will qualify for the finals while some of the top names have been granted an exemption for direct participation. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the women's 100m final saw a close contest too as Prakruthi Roopa clocked 11.65 seconds to finish ahead of pre-race favourites Unnathi Aiyappa (11.74) and Daneshwari AT (11.76).</p>.<p>The women's shot put, on the other hand, saw a new meet record too as Spruha Naik cleared a distance of 48.83 metre. The previous best of 46.54 was held by Amreen, who finished a distant second at the event at 41.99.</p>.<p><strong>Results:</strong> Top three: Men: 100m: Aryan Manoj 10.51s, 1; Prasannakumar V Mannur 10.55, 2; Dhanush Kudtarkar 10.63, 3.</p>.<p>110m hurdles: Ratangouda Patil 15.26, 1; Adesh G Hegde 15.37, 2; Labbaik Nalaband 15.47, 3.</p>.<p>400m: Theerthesh P Shetty 47.09, 1; Mijo Chacko Kurian 47.70, 2; Charanveer Sing N 48.25, 3.</p>.<p>800m: Bopanna KT 1:48.33, 1; Tushar V Bhekane 1:48.48 2; Kamalakannan S 1:48.64, 3. </p>.<p>1500m: Kalyan Jr 3:50.29, 1; Karan J RR 3:50.55, 2; Ranganna Naykar 3:54.47, 3.</p>.<p>3000m steeplechase: Balu Y Hegri 9:30.07, 1; Parashuram R Gasti 9:40.42, 2; Channakeshava GL 9:51.89, 3. </p>.<p>5000m: Onkar R Panhalkar 14:34.55, 1; Shivaji PM 14:36.65, 2; Shailesh Kushwaha 14:39.20, 3.</p>.<p>Shot put: Prajwal M Shetty 17.09m, 1; Shashikumar Kaligonnavar 15.00, 2; Akash S Kundar 14.80</p>.<p>Discus throw: Smit B Javiya 48.90 1; Bharath Y 45.88, 2; B Vishal Anvekar 43.72, 3.</p>.<p>Hammer throw: Dheeraj R Poojary 56.69, 1; Muttappa 56.00, 2; Yashas P Kurbar 54.88, 3.</p>.<p>High jump: Jesse Sandesh 2.15, 1; 1 Sudeep 2.10, 2; Darshan K 1.85, 3.</p>.<p>Long jump: Arya S 7.98, (MR: Old: 7.91, Samsheer SE, 2019), 1 Purushotham 7.97, 2; Siddharth Mohan Naik 7.35, 3.</p>.<p>Triple jump: Yashas R Gowda 15.08, 1; Naveen B 14.92, 2; Ramesha Nayaka 14.69, 3.</p>.<p>Women: 100m: Prakruthi Roopa B 11.65, 1; Unnathi Aiyappa 11.74, 2; Daneshwari AT 11.76, 3.</p>.<p>100m hurdles: Shreeya Rajesh 13.71, 1; Akshatha 14.04, 2; Pratheeka 15.53, 3.</p>.<p>400m: Priya Mohan 54.67, 1; Megha RM 56.23, 2; Shravani Bhate 56.75, 3.</p>.<p>800m: Vaishnavi Rawal 2:11.13, 1; Nagini 2:11.20, 2; Usha R 2:12.24, 3.</p>.<p>1500m: Priyanka C 4:37.51, 1; GS Nagashree 5:42.87, 2; Jayashree Bagali 5:52.11.</p>.<p>3000m steeplechase: Shreya M 12:13.06, 1.</p>.<p>5000m: Aradhana 17:21.70, 1; Thejaswi N 18:39.40, 2; Vijayalaxmi Karalingannavar 20:07.40, 3.</p>.<p>Shot put: Ambika V 13.75m, 1; Akanksha Kenja 12.25 2, Madhurya 10.66, 3.</p>.<p>Discus throw: Madhurya 44.00, 1; Devika V Rao 39.56, 2; Deekshita MM 30.50, 3.</p>.<p>Javelin throw: Karishma S Sanil 45.82, 1; Shravya 41.49, 2; Tanmaya Prasad 26.16, 3.</p>.<p>Hammer throw: Spruha Naik 48.83, (MR: Old: 46.54, Amreen, 2022) 1; Amreen 41.99, 2; Kushi Salyan 33.67.</p>.<p>High jump: Pallavi Patil 1.73, 1; Supriya S B 1.70, 2.</p>.<p>Long jump: Pavana Nagaraj 6.02, 1; Shridevika 5.95, 2; Deesha Ganapathy 5.86, 3.</p>.<p>Triple jump: Bhumika KN 12.58, 1; Deesha Ganapathy 12.42, 2.</p>