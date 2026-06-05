Karnataka Athletics Meet: Unnathi Aiyappa clocks 23.10 to break 36-year-old state record

<p>Bengaluru: Theerthesh P Shetty and Unnathi Aiyappa dominated the 200M events on the final day of the Karnataka State Senior athletics meet by breaking the state records in their respective categories at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old Theerthesh, a North Karnataka athlete who primarily competes in the 400m and won the event on the opening day, clocked 20.70 seconds on hand timing to surpass the previous record of 20.79 set by Abhin D Uduoi last year. Theerthesh finished the 200m final way ahead of second-placed Mahantesh S Helavi (20.91) and Prasannakumar V Mannur (21.08).</p>.Karnataka Athletics Meet: Arya and Purushotham set state record.<p>The 21-year-old Unnathi, meanwhile, put a daylight gap between her and the newly-crowned 100m champion Prakruthi Roopa in the fastest 200m race in India in the last four years that saw the fall of the 36-year-old state record held by Olympian Ashwini Nachappa at 23.40.</p>.<p>While Chikkaballapur’s Prakruthi matched Ashwini’s timing, Unnathi zoomed well ahead to reset the record at 23.10. V Sudheeksha took third spot at 23.71. The 200m state champion now eyes CWG qualification at the Ludhiana leg of Indian Athletics Series on June 13.</p>.<p>"I feel can go faster than this as I have resumed training for the last two weeks after a niggle in April," Unnathi told DH. "I am back now in sprint events and want to focus on 200m now and will push for the CWG qualification mark (23.06)."</p>.<p>It's worth noting that none of the timings at the state meet will be ratified by the Athletics Federation of India. The race events on the day were all recorded as hand-clock timing.</p>.<p>Top three, however, from each events have qualified for the Inter-State Athletics Championships (June 24-28), which are also the final trials for the Asian Games.</p>.<p>Theerthesh, on the other hand, was never required to participate in the state meet as being the national camper, under 400m coach Raj Mohan, granted him direct entry to the event. The quartermiler, instead, used the competition as a warm-up for the Asian Relay Championships, which takes place in Shangyu, China from June 20 to 21.</p>.<p>“I couldn’t participate in the Federation Cup in Ranchi due to fever, that’s why thought this state meet could be a good way for me to warm up before Asian Relays,” Theertesh said. “400m remains the priority but thought I would run the 200m for fun, wasn’t expecting to go that fast.”</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Results: Men: 100m:</strong></span> Theerthesh P Shetty 20.70, (MR: Old: 20.79, Abhin D Uduoi, 2025) 1; Mahantesh S Helavi 20.91, 2; Prasannakumar V Mannur 21.08, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>400m hurdles:</strong></span> Aryan Kashyapa 50.70, 1; Pranam Shetty 52.20, 2; Rakshith 53.67, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>10,000m:</strong> </span>Shailesh Kushwaha 29:56.95, 1; Onkar Panhalkar 29:57.00, 2; Gopi Saroj 29:59.47, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Decathlon:</strong></span> Trilok Vodeyar 6104 pts, 1; Rathod Lokesh D 5747, 2; Harisha HM Shetty 4913, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Women: 100m:</strong></span> Unnathi Aiyappa 23.10 (MR: 23.40, Old: 23.40 Ashwini Nachappa, 1990), 1; Prakruthi Roopa 23.40, 2; V Sudheeksha 23.71, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>400m hurdles:</strong></span> Sinchal Kaveramma 58.96, 1; Megha RM 59.92, 2; Shravani Bhate 1:00.61, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>10,000m:</strong> </span>Yuvarani 46:40.70, 1; Vijayalaxmi Karalingannavar 46:40.87, 2; Bhavishya KB 49:29.00, 3.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Heptathlon:</strong></span> Rakshitha 3754 pts, 1; Nithya Shree K 3222, 2; Shreemathi. K 3051, 3.</p>.<p>Highlights - Results: Winners only: Men: 100m: Theerthesh P Shetty 20.70, (MR: Old: 20.79, Abhin D Uduoi, 2025). 400m hurdles: Aryan Kashyapa 50.70. 10,000m: Shailesh Kushwaha 29:56.95. Decathlon: Trilok Vodeyar 6104 pts.\nWomen: 100m: Unnathi Aiyappa 23.10 (MR: 23.40, Old: 23.40 Ashwini Nachappa, 1990). 400m hurdles: Sinchal Kaveramma 58.96. 10,000m: Yuvarani 46:40.70. Heptathlon: Rakshitha 3754 pts\n</p>