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Karnataka Athletics Meet: Unnathi Aiyappa clocks 23.10 to break 36-year-old state record

The 21-year-old broke the 36-year-old state record held by Olympian Ashwini Nachappa
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 13:54 IST
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