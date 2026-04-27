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Homesportsathletics

London Marathon: Sabastian Sawe breaks world record en route to victory

The Kenyan became the first athlete to run a sub-2-hour marathon.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 11:19 IST
KenyaAthleticsWorld recordLondon Marathon

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