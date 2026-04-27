<p>Kenya's Sabastian Sawe became the first athlete to break the fabled 2-hour barrier in an official marathon.</p><p>In a huge, once-inconceivable moment in sports history, Sawe smashed the men's world record by 65sec in winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday.</p><p>"What comes today is not for me alone," Sawe said of his extraordinary feat, "but for all of us today in London."</p>.TCS World 10K: Triple delight for Sanjivani, Harman surprises domestic field.<p>Remarkably, the second-place finisher, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, also dipped under 2 hours by crossing the line in 1:59:41 in his first-ever marathon, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda broke the previous world-record time - set by Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023 - by seven seconds, finishing in 2:00:28.</p><p>The 29-year-old, who retained his title in London, said it was a "day to remember for me" and thanked the huge crowds who lined the streets of the British capital to cheer him on.</p><p>"I think they help a lot," he said, "because if it was not for them you don't feel like you are so loved ... with them calling, you feel so happy and strong."</p><p>In an exhilarating sight, Sawe ran quicker as the race went on, covering the second half of the marathon in 59 minutes and 1 second. He pulled clear with Kejelcha after 30 kilometers and then made his solo break in the final two kilometers, sprinting along the finish on The Mall to loud cheers.</p><p>Under two hours has been done before - unofficiallyBreaking two hours in a marathon has been a long time coming - and has been done before.</p><p>However, when Eliud Kipchoge - the Kenyan long-distance great - achieved the feat in Vienna in 2019, it was in a specially tailored race called the 1.59 Challenge that was arranged by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe in favorable conditions, on a 6-mile (9.6-kilometer) circuit, and using rotating pacemakers.</p><p>That meant it wasn't classed as an official race setting, so Kipchoge's time of 1:59:40 didn't go in the record book.</p><p>In any case, Sawe surpassed that time by 10 seconds on a mostly flat course across London in dry, sunny conditions.</p><p>"The goalposts have literally just moved for marathon running," Paula Radcliffe, a former winner of the London Marathon, said during commentary of the race for the BBC.</p><p>At the turn of the century, the world's best time for the men's marathon was 2:05:42, set by Khalid Khannouchi in Chicago in 1999.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>