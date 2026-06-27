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Homesportsathletics

Neeraj Chopra to compete in Asian Games in Japan

Chopra had won gold in the last edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, with a throw of 88.88m.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 04:59 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 04:59 IST
India NewsSports NewsNeeraj ChopraAthletics Federation of India

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