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Nishad picks able-bodied National meet over Para Athletics GP

The two-time Paralympic silver medallist was expected to compete at World Para Athletics Grand Prix which culminated in New Delhi on Saturday.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 15:24 IST
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Para high jumper Nishad Kumar finished fifth at the India Open Jumps Competition at the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation in Bengaluru.
Para high jumper Nishad Kumar finished fifth at the India Open Jumps Competition at the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation in Bengaluru.
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Published 15 March 2026, 15:24 IST
Sports NewsAthleticspara-athletes

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