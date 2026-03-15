<p>Bengaluru: Para high jumper Nishad Kumar's chill mode was on after finishing fifth with a strong 2.10-metre jump at the two-day India Open Jump Competition at the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation.</p>.<p>His presence at the able-bodied national event left many curious as the two-time Paralympic silver medallist was expected to compete at World Para Athletics Grand Prix which culminated in New Delhi on Saturday.</p>.<p>Speaking in a candid conversation with DH, Nishad, who lost his right arm in a mishap in his family's farm at the age of six, revealed why he missed out on an event that had national media's attention due to the proximity.</p>.<p>"Who doesn't want to compete in an event that everyone is talking about," said the 26-year-old from Himachal Pradesh. "I know I could have won the gold medal there with a 1.95m jump. But see what I got here instead, a 2.10m jump when I came thinking of 2m.</p>.<p>"This was the very idea when I planned for this event months ahead. For my first tournament of the season, I could perform with nothing-to-lose attitude as no one is expecting a medal from me here.</p>.<p>"Starting the season at 2.10m, now I know that all the hard work from off season is bearing fruit and can build on it for the rest of the season."</p>.<p>So now is he pushing himself for a bigger target for the season? Especially when his season's first performance is not too far from his personal best of 2.14, which is an Asian record in the high jump T47 category.</p>.<p>Nishad, who trains with reputed American coach Jeremy Fischer in Chula Vista, suggests caution as the wiser man has learnt from his past mistake.</p>.<p>"No, I am not setting any targets. I did that mistake in the past by stating in media that I have set this specific target and it came back to bite me. You start taking undue pressure and start thinking of all the what ifs," said the specially-abled athelete before sigining off.</p>