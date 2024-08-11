Olympics 2024: American Masai Russell wins by a hair’s breadth in Women’s 100m hurdles

American Masai Russell delivered a blockbuster performance to climax a rip-roaring athletics programme at the Paris Olympics with home star Cyrene Samba-Mayela walking away the biggest applause from a raucous crowd that saw Faith Kipyegon attain legendary status here on Saturday.

For a moment the sold-out Stade de France crowd thought they finally had a French medallist on the ninth night of athletics action as Cyrene Samba-Mayela unleashed a sensational run in the women’s 100m hurdles, speeding off the blocks and holding the momentum until the finish line.

Russell, who ran a season-leading time of 12.25 seconds during the American trials in June to arrive at her debut Olympics in top form, however ran an equally sensational race too, catching up with Samba-Mayela in the final dash and then going toe-to-toe with her.

The two absolutely gave it their all and after they crossed the finish line, they were forced to wait as the big screen flashed photo finish. And after a minute it confirmed the 24-year-old Russell as the winner with a timing of 12.33 seconds, the American jumping in delight and scarcely believing at her accomplishment.

But what brought the crowd to life was Samba-Mayela being adjudged as the silver medallist with a timing of 12.34, France tasting some joy on the turquoise blue track that has witnessed some spectacular performances over the last week. Defending Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who was supposed to duel with Russell for the gold, shrugged off a poor start to take home a bronze after crossing the line in 12.36