Olympics 2024 | Romania's Florentina banned for doping on eve of Paris Games

Paris: Romanian athlete Florentina Costina Iusco will not compete at the Paris Olympics after global sport's top court partially upheld a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appeal on Thursday following her positive test for a banned substance last year.

The 28-year-old, who competes in the long jump and triple jump, tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA's prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control in April 2023.

The analysis of both her A and B samples confirmed the result, resulting in an anti-doping rule violation.

Romania's National Anti-Doping Organisation sanctioned her only with a reprimand on Feb. 1 with no period of ineligibility on the basis that she was not at fault or was not negligent.