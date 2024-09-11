Ancy Sojan sails on her comeback trail

“The three golds feel really great, especially the last one because I wanted to give my coach Anoop a birthday gift. I can’t change what has happened to me but I can write the script for a better future, god willing, for myself. The injury has sparked a fire inside me and I’ve realigned my goals,” said Sojan, who started her career as a sprinter after being inspired by the great Usain Bolt before switching focus completely to long jump in 2021.