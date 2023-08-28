The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

For someone who was cajoled into taking up sport to shed weight, Neeraj Chopra's rise to stardom from a Haryana village has been nothing short of spectacular, and at 25, he is on course to becoming one of India's greatest sporting icons.

Two years ago, his spear soared high into the Tokyo sky as he became the country's first Olympics track and field gold medal winner. He was just 23, as he became only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal in the Olympics after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra.