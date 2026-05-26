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Homesportsathletics

Sree Kanteerava Stadium's worn-out athletics track leaves athletes worried

The synthetic track, which was relaid in 2022 at a cost of Rs 5 crore, now demands a complete overhaul, with the second layer - black SBR rubber - visible in multiple patches.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 18:50 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 18:50 IST
Sports NewsAthleticsSree Kanteerava Stadium

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