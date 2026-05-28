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Homesportsathletics

Indian Open International Para Championships: Sumit Antil calls Bengaluru lucky charm after World Record show

The competition also served as the final trials for the Para Asiad in October.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 11:04 IST
sportsAthleticsWorld record

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