<p>Bengaluru: Two-time Paralympics Champion Sumit Antil returned to his favourite hunting ground Sree Kanteerava Stadium to reset his F64 javelin throw world record at 74.82 metre on Day 2 of the Indian Open International Para Championships here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The 27-year-old amputee athlete, who lost his left leg in a bike accident at the age of 17, surpassed his previous best of 73.29 metres (set at the Para Asian Games in 2023) in a field that had no competition on offer. The competition also served as the final trials for the Para Asiad in October.</p>.<p>“Bengaluru has always been lucky for me as I have always done well here. That’s why I came here thinking of improving my world record,” Sumit told <span class="italic">DH</span>. “Going 74.82 means I am not far from the 75-mark, which I have been trying to breach for the last three years. This result gives me immense motivation with the Asian Para Games coming up later in the year, I will aim for the mark there.”</p>.<p>Sumit’s best attempt of the day came from his penultimate throw in the day while one of his earlier throws also went visibly above 73m but was not counted due to a foul.</p>.<p>His coach Vipin Kasana, who was India’s best javelin thrower in the early 2010s, wasn’t expecting the record as a recurring neck injury impacted Sumit’s training over the last month.</p>.<p>“In training, we kept the throws below 50m to ensure his injury wasn’t aggravated and allowed him time to heal,” said Vipin. “But once one of his fouled throws went big, I knew a record was possible today.”</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Paralympic javelin record holder Navdeep Singh won the men’s F41 category comfortably with an attempt of 44.89. </p>.<p><span class="bold">Results: Winners and Karnataka only:</span> Men: 400m:<span class="bold"> T11:</span> Jadunath Majhi (Odi) 58.32, 1; Koratikere Guru Keshava Murthy (Kar) 59.72, 2. <span class="bold">T12:</span> Chirag Tyagi (UP) 50.12. <span class="bold">T36:</span> Chirag (Del) 1:03.83. <span class="bold">T37:</span> Swastik Sahoo (Odi) 56.11. <span class="bold">T38:</span> Akira Nandan Banothu (Tel) 52.06; Devadiga Sachidananda (Kar) 1:02.25, 3. <span class="bold">T47:</span> Dilip Gavit (Mah) 47.64; Babu Janu Pandaramise (Kar) 48.81, 2. <span class="bold">T53:</span> Kamalakanta Nayak (Odi) 1:10.72. <span class="bold">T54:</span> Ramesh Shanmugam (TN) 53.63.</p>.<p><span class="bold">High jump: T63:</span> Shailesh Kumar (Bih) 1.84m. <span class="bold">T64:</span> Praveen Kumar (UP) 2.00m.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Discus throw: F57: </span>Parveen Kumar (Har) 43.99m.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Javelin throw: F13:</span> Manjeet (Har) 59.08m. <span class="bold">F37/F38:</span> Haney (Har) 60.70m.<span class="bold"> F41:</span> Navdeep (Har) 44.89m. <span class="bold">F46: </span>Rinku (Har) 61.70m. <span class="bold">F64:</span> Sumit (Har) 74.82m.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Club throw: F32:</span> Gowthaman Elangovan (TN) 26.51m. <span class="bold">F51: </span>Pranav Soorma (Har) 34.04m.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Women: 400m: T11:</span> Ravanni Valasanaini (AP) 1:04.62. <span class="bold">T12:</span> Tejalben Amraji Damor (Guj) 56.42; Soumya Soumya (Kar) 1:06.51, 2. <span class="bold">T13:</span> Shanti Bai Jhariya (MP) 1:12.28. <span class="bold">T20:</span> Deepthi Jeevanji (Tel) 57.84. <span class="bold">T37/T38:</span> Bina Sambhubhai Moradiya (Guj) 1:12.42. <span class="bold">T47:</span> Anjanaben Rohit Bumbadiya (Guj) 58.13.</p>.<p>Shot Put: F11/F12: Rajashri Kasdekar (Mah) 7.96m; Manjula Hunase Katte Kumarap (Kar) 7.42m, 2; Gangavva Neelap Harijan (Kar) 7.19m, 3. <span class="bold">F20:</span> Khushboo Gill (Raj) 11.10m. <span class="bold">F35/F36/F37:</span> Lakshmi (Har) 7.98m. <span class="bold">F40/F41:</span> Enbatamizhi Sivakumar (TN) 6.20m. <span class="bold">F46:</span> Amisha Rawat (Utk) 11.55m. <span class="bold">F64:</span> Dayawanti Dayawanti (Har) 9.09m.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Discus throw: F54:</span> Suvarna Raj (UP) 16.57m. <span class="bold">F55:</span> Karamjyoti (Har) 21.36m. <span class="bold">F56/F57:</span> Fatima Khatoon (UP) 18.57m.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Javelin throw: F12/F13:</span> Gangavva Neelap Harijan (Kar) 22.85m. <span class="bold">F34:</span> Bhagyashri Jadhav (Mah) 14.07m. <span class="bold">F46: </span>Bhavanaben Ajab Chaudhary (Guj) 37.01m.</p>