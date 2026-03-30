<p>Bengaluru: The National Junior U-20 Athletics Federation Competition has been moved from Mangaluru to Tumakuru while the event's dates remain unchanged from April 24 to 26.</p>.<p>An official confirmed that earlier there was a mistake in the Athletics Federation of India calendar as Mangaluru's venue wasn't ready to host a national-level event. </p>.V Somanna seeks archaeological clearance for ropeway project at Tumakuru's Madhugiri Hills.<p>The Karnataka Athletics Association then considered changing the venue to Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium but the venue is unavailable due to Bengaluru FC's match against Mumbai City in the Indian Super League on April 25, urging the body to move the competition to Tumakuru's Mahatma Gandhi Stadium.</p>.<p>The three-day track and field event will serve as the final trials for the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Oregon on August 5-9. Athletes born in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 are considered eligible for the event. </p>