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World Athletics U-20 final trials moved to Tumakuru

The three-day track and field event will serve as the final trials for the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Oregon on August 5-9.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:09 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 19:09 IST
Sports NewsTumakuruAthletics

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