Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passes away

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passes away

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 04 2022, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 19:51 ist
Shane Warne. Credit: AFP File photo

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passed away in Thailand on Friday due to suspected heart attack. He was 52.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” reported Fox Sports quoting a statement by Warne’s management.

"The family requests aprivacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the statement added. 

"Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.  Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shane Warne
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?

 