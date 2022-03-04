Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passes away

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passed away in Thailand on Friday due to suspected heart attack. He was 52.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” reported Fox Sports quoting a statement by Warne’s management.

"The family requests aprivacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the statement added.

"Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

