Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passes away

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passed away in Thailand on Friday due to suspected heart attack. He was 52.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” reported Fox Sports quoting a statement by Warne’s management.
"The family requests aprivacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the statement added.
"Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," Virender Sehwag tweeted.
Cannot believe it.
One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.
Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges
Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama
Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant; See Pics
Discovering Goa's hidden cuisine secrets
How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict
DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?