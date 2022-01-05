Australia cricketer Maxwell tests positive for Covid-19

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell tests positive for Covid-19

Maxwell, who is the captain of Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, became the 13th player from the franchise to test positive for the virus

PTI
PTI, Melbourne,
  • Jan 05 2022, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 10:23 ist
Glenn Maxwell. Credit: AFP File Photo

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday became the latest cricketer from the Big Bash League to test positive for Covid-19. Maxwell, who is the captain of Melbourne Stars in the BBL, became the 13th player from the franchise to test positive for the virus.

Maxwell's positive test was confirmed on Wednesday morning through a rapid antigen test, which he had taken following his side's Melbourne derby against Renegades on Monday, cricket.com.au reported. He also underwent a PCR test and is currently awaiting its result.

Also Read — England's Kevin Pietersen calls for abolition of bio bubbles for players

Meanwhile, the spurt in Covid-19 cases in the BBL continues with the Renegades becoming the fifth club to report a positive case. Three other BBL clubs have reported positive Covid-19 cases, forcing Brisbane Heat to withdraw from their match against the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday.

The BBL organisers are desperately trying to keep the tournament going despite a surge in Covid-19 cases across the league.

