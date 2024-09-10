Australia govt demands 50-50 gender split on sporting body boards by 2027

Sydney: The Australian government introduced a new directive on Tuesday ordering national and state sporting bodies to have a 50-50 gender split on their boards by mid-2027 or risk losing public funding.

The National Gender Equity in Sport Governance Policy also demands that half of board chairs and half of board sub-committees are women by July 1, 2027.

"Despite almost equal sport participation rates between men and women, women are still underrepresented in governance and leadership positions across the Australian sport sector," the government said in a statement.

"Each jurisdiction will adopt its own mechanisms to reach the targets and timeframes, with government funding to be withheld from national organisations that do not comply."