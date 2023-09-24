Home
Homesports

Australia opt to field vs India in second ODI

Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, India made one change bringing in Prasidh Krishna in place of Jasprit Bumrah.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 09:01 IST

Australian stand-in captain Steve Smith opted to field after winning the toss against India in the second and penultimate ODI of the World Cup dress rehearsal series on Sunday.

Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, India made one change bringing in Prasidh Krishna in place of Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia rested regular skipper Pat Cummins along with Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey were brought in along with debutant Spencer Johnson.

Teams

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c/wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Spencer Johnson.

(Published 24 September 2023, 09:01 IST)
