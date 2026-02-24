Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Australia outplay India in opening Women's ODI

Spinner Ashleigh Gardner was the standout bowler for the home team, returning figures of three for 33 in seven overs.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 11:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 11:16 IST
Australia cricketDeepti SharmaICC Women's ODI Player RankingsSports newWomen Cricketers

Follow us on :

Follow Us