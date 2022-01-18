Avani Prashanth invited to play at iconic Augusta

The fruits of hard labour couldn’t have been sweeter for the fast-rising golfing prodigy Avani Prashanth. After swinging together some smashing performances on the Indian amateur and professional circuit last year that made several heads turn, the 15-year-old Bengalurean got her biggest reward — an invite to play in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) event this March.

“It feels great and I’m still pinching myself in delight,” Avani told DH, the excitement in her voice hard to contain. “Every golfer who plays the sport desires and dreams about playing at the Augusta National Golf Club. It’s a badge of honour to be playing at the Augusta National Golf Club, one of the most famous courses in the world. For me to get an invite to play there is extra special. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve heard some of the best players talk about how special it is to be playing at Augusta.

“So for me to get a chance to compete there against some of the best amateurs in the world is a dream come true. These are the moments why I’ve been playing the sport so passionately since as a four-year-old. It’s a feeling greater than winning a title. Having said that, I want to make the most of the invite which only a very very limited number of golfers get. I roughly have around two months left to sharpen my skills and try and match them against the best in the world. I’ve been working on my putting and will continue to work on that. I can’t look forward to the event.”

The factors that have contributed immensely to Augusta National Golf Club handing Avani the prestigious invite for the March 30-April 2 event is her brilliant performances last season. As an amateur who chose to play on the domestic professional circuit to test herself against higher aged women, Avani won twice. She also lorded the amateur circuit, winning the strokeplay and matchplay titles in the All India Amateur Championships and All India Junior Championship. She also finished 16th in the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Golf Championship.

Paramjit Singh, a respected IGU-certified freelance rules official who has seen Avani play since the age of seven, felt the invite is an attestation of her talent. “I’ve seen several kids on the junior and amateur circuit and Avani is special. So many people started taking about Aditi (Ashok) after the Tokyo Olympics, very soon you’ll have people talking about Avani also. Not only is she extremely talented but hard working, dedicated and driven to win."

“This invite is the result of all her hard work and success. We must doff our hats to her father (MS Prashanth), he’s been a major factor in her evolution. Augusta is going to the biggest challenge for Avani till date. The best amateurs will be seen in action and the course, which intimidates some of the best pros because of its rich history and challenges, will be unnerving for Avani too. But the kid is strong, dedicated and I’m quite confident she’ll make heads turn there too.”

Augusta National, which infamously refused to admit women and only opened its door for them in 2012, started staging the ANWA in 2019 so that the club can have the ‘greatest impact’ on women’s golf. Despite the event being in its infancy, it is widely regarded as one of the premier amateur events in the world because of the venue.