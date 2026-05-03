Ayaan Phutane wears Karnataka state chess crown to create history

<p>Bengaluru: Ayaan Phutane got himself the perfect birthday gift as he clinched the Akshayakalpa Karnataka State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=chess">Chess </a>Championship, organised by Innovators Chess Academy, here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Ayaan, who will be celebrating his 10th birthday on Monday, tallied 8 points out of a maximum 9 to become the youngest player ever to wear the crown.</p>.<p>"I feel very happy about it. The special thing is that I won on the eve of my birthday and this is the best gift I could give myself," Ayaan told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>The Bengaluru boy produced an outstanding performance throughout the championship, scoring seven wins and two draws to remain unbeaten. Ayaan displayed remarkable consistency, strategic clarity and composure, playing chess that betrayed his age in a tournament where veterans like Sudharshan Bhat and Augustin A were in the fray. </p>.Delhi's Aarit Kapil becomes youngest Indian International Master norm holder.<p>"No, I was not nervous at all. When I play against big players it is an opportunity for me to improve my game," said Ayaan. </p>.<p>The final round added considerable drama to the title race. On the top board, Sudharshan defeated sole leader Advait Ratnakar Vibhute. On the second board, Siddhanth Poonja (2198) overcame Prashanth J Naik (1950), while Ayaan (1970) scored a crucial victory over Arul Anandh SPK (2159). Krishna (1979) also registered an important win against Venkata Naga Karthik Malladi (1922).</p>.<p>At the conclusion of the championship, Ayaan, Krishna, Sudharshan and Poonja all finished on 8 points. Ayaan secured the title on the basis of a superior tie-break score, completing a remarkable and historic run.</p>