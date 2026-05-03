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Ayaan Phutane wears Karnataka state chess crown to create history

Ayaan, who will be celebrating his 10th birthday on Monday, tallied 8 points out of a maximum 9 to become the youngest player ever to wear the crown.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 16:12 IST
sportsKarnatakaChess

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