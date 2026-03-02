Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

All England Badminton Championships: Stranded Sindhu set to miss event; Stiff challenge beckons Lakshya Sen

Travel disruptions have marred the build-up to the Super 1000 event, with the two-time Olympic medallist stuck in Dubai.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsSports NewsBadmintonlakshya senPV SindhuWorld ChampionshipsAll England ChampionshipAll England

Follow us on :

Follow Us