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Homesportsbadminton

Asian Games 2026 | Satwik-Chirag pair headlines India’s badminton squad

Lakshya Sen, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand are also named in the squad for the 20th Asian Games to be held at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 6.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 12:07 IST
Sports NewsAsian GamesBadmintonP V SindhuSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty

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