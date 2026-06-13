Asian Games 2026 | Satwik-Chirag pair headlines India’s badminton squad

<p>2022 Asiad men’s doubles gold medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and two-time Asian Games medalist P V Sindhu will headline a star-studded Indian badminton championships at the 20th Asian Games set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. </p><p>The Badminton Association of India (BAI) selection committee finalised the squad after reviewing recent performances across national and international tournaments, alongside Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings as of May 26. </p>.Australian Open Badminton: Sindhu's title wait continues after semifinal loss .<p>Led by India’s top-ranked men’s singles player Lakshya Sen, the squad also features experienced H S Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth -- all part of India’s historic men’s team silver-medal campaign at the previous edition. The men’s contingent retains much of the core that secured a bronze medal at the BWF Thomas Cup earlier this year. </p><p>Reflecting the emergence of a new generation, Badminton Asia Championships silver medalist Ayush Shetty, alongside BWF World Junior Championships Individual Championship Silver medalist Tanvi Sharma and Team Championship medalist Unnati Hooda, have also earned selection following a string of impressive performances on the international circuit.</p><p>India heads into Aichi-Nagoya carrying strong momentum in the event. Indian badminton has won 13 medals in Asian Games history, including a breakthrough gold medal at the previous edition. The 2022 Games marked India’s most successful badminton campaign, yielding one gold, one silver, and an individual bronze through Prannoy. India’s highest medal tally overall came at the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, where the country secured five bronze medals.</p><p><strong>Squad</strong></p><p><strong>Team Championship</strong></p><p><strong>Men’s</strong>: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, H. S. Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, M. R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila</p><p><strong>Women’s</strong>: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto</p><p><strong>Individual Championship</strong></p><p><strong>Men’s Singles</strong>: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty</p><p><strong>Women’s Singles:</strong> PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda</p><p><strong>Men’s Doubles</strong>: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty; Hariharan Amsakarunan / M. R. Arjun</p><p><strong>Women’s Doubles</strong>: Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela; Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi</p><p><strong>Mixed Doubles:</strong> Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto</p><p>(With Badminton India inputs)</p>