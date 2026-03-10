<p>Bengaluru: Lakshya Sen's first round win against the defending champion and world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China woke everyone up from a slumber. A second round victory against an opponent he had never beaten before -- Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus (No. 29) -- then made people sit straight up and take notice.</p>.<p>If the quarterfinal win over China's Li Shi Feng (No. 6), with a 7-7 head-to-head record, had everyone on the edge of their seats, the Indian overcoming Canada's Victor Lai (No. 16) in the semifinal had followers jumping out of their chairs with joy.</p>.<p>Following a topsy-turvy 2025, the 24-year-old Lakshya's run to the final of the All England Open Championships created a flutter once again and brought back attention to the Indian badminton - a sport experiencing a lull in recent times after years of high.</p>.Lakshya’s brave run ends as Lin Chun-yi wins All England crown.<p>Though the world No. 12 Lakshya fell short in the final by losing 15-21, 20-22 to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi, ranked 11, it was a performance that garnered praise for his resilience, mental fortitude and emotional maturity in a demanding draw.</p>.<p>"His attitude was the biggest take away," Vimal Kumar, former player and Lakshya's coach, told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>"Yes, he lost in the final. It was muscle fatigue in the shoulders after playing four tough matches that affected Lakshya from playing to his full potential in the last match. But there are a lot more positives," added the 63-year-old who trains Lakshya at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>According to Vimal, the three-game semifinal against Lai, with around 90 short rallies, was the most energy sapping while the most satisfying win came in the opener against top-seeded Yu Qi. </p>.<p>"At the Asian Games two years ago, battling fever the previous day, Lakshya as India's No. 1 singles player went on to defeat Yu Qi in China in the opening rubber of the team format. He has always been capable of beating the best." </p>.<p>Following a quiet 2025 season, with the Almora-born shuttler picking up his lone title at the Australian Open in November and a second-place finish at the Hong Kong Open in September, the two quarterfinal losses in the previous four events were his best results in the season so far. However, the big improvements in Lakshya's game in the last four-five months helped him reach his second final at the Birmingham tournament after 2022. </p>.<p>"Improved shot selections has been the difference. Earlier he would rush and be in a hurry. Instead of calmly playing the shuttle to the back of the court, his lifts were into the mid-court area which gave the opponent a chance to finish it off. But now, he is controlling this aspect really well. Next, the net play has gotten better - taking it early, crossing the shuttle from the net area. </p>.<p>"Then of course his attack, because after the shoulder surgery, his smashes were not finding the right timing. But I was quite happy to see him connecting well, hitting well, and mixing it up with that wristy half smashes."</p>.<p>The Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China in April will be Lakshya's next assignment after some rest and recovery. The proud coach happy with his ward's progress since the devastating Paris Olympics semifinal loss in 2024 and is confident of Lakshya's showing in the future.</p>