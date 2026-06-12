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Homesportsbadminton

Australian Open Badminton: P V Sindhu advances to semifinal

The result marks the world No.10's second semifinal appearance of the season, having previously reached the last four at the Malaysia Open 2026.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 08:02 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 08:02 IST
Australian OpenBadmintonP V Sindhu

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