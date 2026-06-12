Australian Open Badminton: P V Sindhu advances to semifinal

<p>Indian shuttle ace PV Sindhu booked her place in the semifinals of the Australian Open Badminton tournamnert with a 21-6, 21-9 over Chinese Taipei's Chen Su Yu.</p><p>In a match at currently underway at the Quaycentre in Sydney that lasted just 27 minutes, the third-seeded Indian controlled both games from the beginning to seal a victory. </p><p>The result marks Sindhu’s second semifinal appearance of the season, having previously reached the last four at the Malaysia Open 2026.</p>.‘Can’t play sports forever’: P V Sindhu stresses on importance of education.<p>An interesting semifinal awaits Sindhu as the two-time Olympic medallist takes on top seed and three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi. The clash will be the 29th meeting between the two, with Sindhu holding a15-13 advantage in their head-to-head record. However, the Japanese has won four of their last five encounters.</p><p>Yamaguchi advanced to the semis with a 21-14, 21-14 victory over India’s Tanvi Sharma in 32 minutes.</p><p>In men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun were forced to retire during the second game against opponents from Chinese Taipei.</p><p>(With BAI Media inputs)</p>