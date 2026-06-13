Australian Open Badminton: Sindhu's title wait continues after semifinal loss

Indian shuttler P V Sindhu loses to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the Australian Open badminton semifinals.

In one line

Key facts

• Semifinal defeat P V Sindhu was eliminated in the semifinals of the Australian Open after a straight-game loss to top seed Akane Yamaguchi.

• Recent struggles Sindhu has lost five of their last six meetings against Yamaguchi despite leading their overall head-to-head record.

• Close first game Sindhu matched Yamaguchi shot for shot in the opening game, holding a game point before losing 20-22.

• Indian campaign ends With Sindhu's exit, India's campaign in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament concluded.