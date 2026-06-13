Australian Open Badminton: Sindhu's title wait continues after semifinal loss

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Indian shuttler P V Sindhu loses to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the Australian Open badminton semifinals.
Key facts
• Semifinal defeat
P V Sindhu was eliminated in the semifinals of the Australian Open after a straight-game loss to top seed Akane Yamaguchi.
• Recent struggles
Sindhu has lost five of their last six meetings against Yamaguchi despite leading their overall head-to-head record.
• Close first game
Sindhu matched Yamaguchi shot for shot in the opening game, holding a game point before losing 20-22.
• Indian campaign ends
With Sindhu's exit, India's campaign in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament concluded.
• Title drought continues
Sindhu has not won a BWF Tour title since December 2024 at the Syed Modi International.
Key statistics
15-13
Sindhu's head-to-head record against Yamaguchi
5 out of 6
Recent meetings lost by Sindhu against Yamaguchi
43 minutes
Duration of the match
BWF World Tour Super 500
Tournament category
December 2024
Last BWF title win
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 13 June 2026, 11:41 IST