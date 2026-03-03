'Back home in Bengaluru and safe'| P V Sindhu posts on X after returning home

<p>Indian badminton ace <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/p-v-sindhu">P V Sindhu</a> landed safely back in India three days after being stranded in Dubai following the West Asia crisis.</p><p>It may be recalled that the two-time Olympic medallist and her coach were left stranded at Dubai International Airport after flight operations were suspended following the tension in Middle East.</p><p>The 30-year-old confirmed her safe return to Bengaluru with post on social media.</p>.<p>"Back home in Bangalore and safe The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next step," Sindhu's post read. </p><p>The former world champion was on her way to Birmingham for the All England Badminton Championships, via Dubai, when she was stranded after the flight operations were suspended in the Gulf region following the US and Israeli bombing of Iran.</p>.All England Badminton Championships: Stranded Sindhu set to miss event; Stiff challenge beckons Lakshya Sen.<p>Iran subsequently retaliated, hitting Dubai as well.</p><p>"Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is," she had posted on February 28 while revealing some details of her ordeal, which included an explosion near her place of stay.</p><p>She had described the experience as "extremely tense and scary moment" for her and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.</p><p>Sindhu will miss the All England Badminton Championship which began on Tuesday (March 3).</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)<br></p>