<p>Bengaluru: More often than not, sport has a cruel way of showing some things are not meant to be. For Karnataka’s Ayush Shetty, who gave his all during an impressive giant-killing campaign at the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, the journey ultimately fell just short of the finish he was aiming for.</p>.<p>Having put up an impressive show, beating three of the top 10 players in the world en route to the final, Ayush faltered in the last hurdle and had to settle for silver.</p>.<p>However, the Karkala boy said he was “proud” of his campaign while conceding that the lop-sided final against world No. 2 Chinese Shi Yu Qi was a “great learning curve”. </p>.Ayush Shetty showed he belongs at this level: Vimal Kumar.<p>“I’m proud and happy of the way I played throughout the tournament,” Ayush said in a media interaction. </p>.<p>“Obviously, it was a tough loss. I definitely wanted to end on a high note, wanted to win it. But again, I think it is a great learning for me.”</p>.<p>While Ayush stood on the podium with a sense of dejection, it was a week of sheer brilliance, becoming only the second men’s singles player from India after Dinesh Khanna (1965) to make final of the Championships. </p>.<p>Analysing the summit clash, Ayush indicated that the transition from defence to attack and staying patient in longer rallies is something that he needs to work on. </p>.<p>“In the final, he (Shi) did not give me much of a chance to attack. He also did not give me chances to go to the net and dominate. I could not create much attacking chances. I think I have to be more patient and play longer rallies.”</p>.<p>While the sample size (duration) is still small, Ayush has been upping intensity behind the lens, training with Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama. </p>.<p>“I think it’s just been two weeks since I’ve started training with him (Irwansyah). The sessions are a bit longer than before. I’m spending a lot more time on court. And I think the sessions are a bit longer and tougher, which will help improve endurance.”</p>.<p>While Ayush lacked self-belief at the beginning of his career, the 20-year-old has realised that hard work is the only way to realise his dream. </p>.<p>“I always wanted to be one of the best players in the world. That was my dream and still is. Earlier, I did not have the belief as much as I do now. Over a period of time, I started to understand that to be the best, I have to put in the work.”</p>.<p>While the badminton calendar has two marquee events lined up, Ayush has his sights set on the World Championships in August. </p>.<p>“We are targeting the World Championships. That is the primary focus. Of course the Asian Games is definitely on the mind but the Championships is earlier.”</p>.<p>Speaking about the comparisons with the great Dane Viktor Alexsen, Ayush said that it was great to see his “idol” sing his praises.</p>