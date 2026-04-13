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Badminton Asia Championships | Ayush Shetty ‘proud’ of giant-killing run

Having put up an impressive show, beating three of the top 10 players in the world en route to the final, Ayush faltered in the last hurdle and had to settle for silver.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 18:02 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 18:02 IST
Sports NewsBadminton

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