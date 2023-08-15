Badminton: I want a room full of medals before retiring, says Chirag Shetty

"It doesn't have to be the best, but even if it's anywhere close to that, we can win each round and I feel we do stand a chance to play deep into the tournament. Playing at our best or anywhere close to our best is our ultimate aim in each match."

The 26-year-old from Mumbai feels consistency has been the big change in the last 12 months and the ability to switch positions from back to front on the court as a pair has emerged as a major 'weapon' for them.