Bengaluru shuttle pair, Raj-Suveer, riding a wave of success

Bengaluru: Garnering success in doubles badminton hinges around facets such as teamwork, understanding of your partner’s abilities and camaraderie beyond the court.
Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer have begun their careers brightly and are racking up victories and collecting silverware at an encouraging pace in the junior badminton circuit.
The Bengaluru boys have known each other for over a decade now. Raj and Suveer began playing in the Prakash Padukone badminton academy back in 2014, and display an acute understanding of each other’s strengths, which they have moulded their game around.
The pair won the U-19 boys category of the All India Junior Ranking badminton tournament last week to add to their collection of trophies.
In September 2023, Raj and Suveer won the Junior national badminton championship and helped Karnataka clinch the 46th Inter State - Inter Zonal badminton championship besides making rapid progress in the international arena.
“I think it is the understanding we have as a pair. I have known him (Suveer) for thirteen years. When one of us is having an off day, the other ups his game a notch higher,” Raj, who trains at Sivakasi’s Hatsun badminton centre, said. “We have good combination play and we are good friends off the court. Nicholas attacks from the back and I prefer being at the net,” Suveer, who trains under Vimal Kumar, Sagar Chopda and Muni Ramu at the Padukone academy, said.
“Our coach suggested we pair up for the U-17 Nationals in Panchkula in 2022, and we ended up winning that tournament,” Raj recalled.
“The goal is to win an Asian Badminton Championships or World Junior title,” both Raj and Suveer said.
Raj, 18, and Suveer, 17, have age on their side, and will turn their focus on qualifying for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships, with the trials scheduled to be held in New Delhi from May 19.
The duo have participated in Junior Future Series tournaments in Uganda, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and also the 2023 Badminton Asia Junior championships and 2022 World Junior Championships.
With their experience of sampling different conditions, the teenage duo are now better prepared to challenge for trophies.
“Firstly, I want to improve my physical strength. As for the technical aspects, the first two-three strokes in the rally need improving,” Raj said. “My focus will be on reducing unforced errors,” Suveer said.
While they have been successful in doubles, both Raj and Suveer have impressed in singles as well.
Suveer is ranked second in India in junior singles, while Raj is ranked third.
“Right now, the coaches are happy for us to continue both in singles and doubles. We will take a call on specialising later this year,” Suveer said.