Brilliant to see young youngsters contributing to success: Vimal Kumar

Bengaluru: The Indian women badminton team won their maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships title with a 3-2 win over Thailand in Shah Alam on Sunday.
In an inspired giant-killing run, the youthful team defeated China, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand to lay their hands on the trophy.
17-year-old Anmol Kharb grabbed several eyeballs with her bubbly displays in her maiden international tournament, and it was the National champion who decimated World Number 45 Pornpicha Choeikeewon in the deciding rubber of the final.
This was Anmol's third consecutive win over a significantly higher-ranked opponent in the Asian Championships after she had beaten China's Wu Luo Yu and Japan's Natsuki Nidaira.
24-year-old Ashmita Chaliha played a key role in India's run to the decider, as did doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.
Treesa and Gayatri sealed crucial wins in the semifinal and the final, stunning world number six Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida and world number ten Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Pra Jongjai.
Former national coach Vimal Kumar spoke to DH about the significance of this win, while also touching upon the impressive displays of the breakthrough stars.
"Quite pleased with what they have done, lots of positives to take for women’s badminton. Winning the Asian Championships for the first time is a collective effort, and its brilliant to see young players contributing to the success," Vimal said over the phone after the win on Sunday.
Vimal reserved high praise for Anmol. "Her fearlessness stands out. She is gritty and her attitude and approach are perfect for team championships. There is so much pressure in team matches, and she enjoys it, which helped her win crucial matches."
In a landmark win, 24-year-old Ashmita Chaliha defeated former World Champion Nozomi Okuhara in straight games in the semifinal. "After Sindhu lost, her (Ashmita)'s win was crucial. If Ashmita had not pulled that match off, we would have been out. From nowhere, she raised the level and came up with an incredible performance," Vimal noted.
The doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have gone from strength to strength, posting a series of impressive wins. Vimal believes that the duo can be medal contenders in the Paris Olympics, provided they qualify.
"Gayatri had injury problems, but she has come back strongly. They look good to me in the matches. Tanisha (Crasto) is also playing well with Ashwini (Ponnappa), and they have gelled well as a combination.
"If they can make it to Paris, only 12 pairs play and it is easy to get a medal. Gayatri and Treesa are good contenders if they qualify," Vimal revealed.
Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu marked her return from injury by leading from the front. "Sindhu and Ashwini were the senior-most players in the teams. They all displayed good team spirit whenever required, but also set the stage by picking up some big wins early on," Vimal pointed out.