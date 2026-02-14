<p>Manama: India’s Pramod Bhagat captured the men’s SL3 gold medal with a commanding straight-game win over Muhammad Al Imran of Indonesia at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BWF">BWF </a>Para World Championships here on Saturday.</p>.<p>The 37-year-old Bhagat outclassed his opponent 21-12, 21-18 in the final to claim his fourth consecutive singles gold at the world championships and his sixth overall world title in the category.</p>.<p>The victory underlines Bhagat’s sustained dominance in the SL3 division, which refers to a classification for standing players with significant lower limb impairment.</p>.BWF World Junior Championships: India to host next edition in Guwahati.<p>Bhagat, who developed polio when he was five, had secured world championship singles gold medals in 2009, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2024.</p>.<p>Following Saturday's win, he surpassed China’s legendary Lin Dan, who won five men’s singles world titles in able-bodied badminton, making Bhagat the most decorated singles champion across world championship history in the sport.</p>.<p>The triumph also marked a significant redemption for Bhagat, who served an 18-month suspension for violating the Badminton World Federation (BWF) anti-doping whereabouts clause, which forced him to miss the 2024 Paris Paralympics. </p>