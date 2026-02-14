Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

BWF Para World Championships: Pramod Bhagat clinches SL3 gold, wins record sixth world title in

Bhagat, who developed polio when he was five, had secured world championship singles gold medals in 2009, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2024.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 10:39 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonpara-athletesBWF World Championships

Follow us on :

Follow Us