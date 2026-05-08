<p>Cricket is considered a 'religion' in India but the nation seems to turn an atheist when it comes to other sports. This has been highlighted yet again by Indian shuttler<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/badminton/satwiksairaj-rankireddy-chirag-shetty-pair-stuns-nemesis-chia-soh-assures-india-of-world-championships-medal-3704269"> Satwiksairaj Rankireddy</a>, who recently returned from Denmark after winning a bronze medal at the Thomas Cup <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=badminton">Badminton </a>tournament. </p><p>Satwik, along with his partner Chirag Shetty, beat China to win the medals but couldn't get past the French in the semi-finals. While this should still have been a reason to celebrate, little did Satwik know how ignorant the public will be of his and his teammate's achievement back home.</p><p>In an interview with <em>India Today</em>, he shared how disappointed he was when not a single person from the Badminton Association of India (BAI) or the government showed up to receive his team at the airport.</p><p>He even revealed that his government in Andhra Pradesh has never supported him in his journey, stating that "I'm all alone in this."</p>.Stadiums built, standards missing: Why India struggles to host big sports events.<p><strong>Asking too much?</strong></p><p>Satwik (25) is reportedly heartbroken over the lack of recognition and support both from the public and the government. He revealed that their tournament jersey was self-designed and even with the jerseys on, no one at the airport approached them for enquiry.</p><p>"What I ask is so simple, cheer for us at team events, show that care. We don't want any money. We want just a small bouquet, just a comment 'hey, I saw you playing last night, congratulations.' I wanted that," Satwik said.</p><p>"And I was very frustrated that night, and it came out. Tomorrow when you lose, they will immediately comment. 'Arey look, they keep losing in the first round," he added.</p><p><strong>Career switch the way out?</strong></p><p>The Indian star, who is a Khel Ratna awardee, says he sometimes feels like switching careers to a content creator as he believes influencers get more respect and recognition than athletes like him.</p>.Clearing the career track: Sports and education.<p>"Sometimes I think I will leave badminton and just do Instagram. I do not see the point in this sometimes. I have nice reach as well, I will dance, sing etc and earn money. There was no support and recognition earlier, there is none of it now, and it might not be there for the future generation also," he told India Today.</p><p>Satwik also admitted that he is afraid of being forgotten soon as he may not have many years of badminton left in him.</p>