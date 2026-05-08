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'Feel like switching careers, just do Instagram': India's badminton star Satwiksairaj fears being forgotten, decries lack of support

Satwik says he sometimes feels like switching careers to a content creator as he believes influencers get more respect and recognition than athletes like him.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:03 IST
sportsCricketBadmintonSatwiksairaj RankireddyThomas Cup

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