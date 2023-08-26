Grand Prix Badminton League postponed indefinitely

In a dark day for Indian badminton, the second season of the Grand Prix Badminton League, scheduled to begin from Sunday, has been indefinitely postponed.
Despite orders from the Karnataka High court and the division bench stating that the season must go on, the participating players received circulars from the BAI that led to many pulling out on the eve of the tournament.
Prashanth Reddy, the league commissioner, announced on Saturday: “We have put a pause on the Grand Prix Badminton League season two. We are going to postpone it. There were a lot of threats, lot of messages from BAI members, coaches, communicating to players that they should not play in the GPBL or they will face legal consequences including bans.”
“We were faced with two choices, either go ahead with the league with the players that were there. Many players have arrived including the foreign players or we had to take the choice in the interest of the players. We are hopeful of having a conversation with BAI and following that conversation, things will materialize,” added Reddy.
The BAI stated two main reasons for withholding Indian players from participating in the league. The first being that they have a contract with Premier Badminton League’s parent company Sportzlive Entertainment that a league can be run only with the BAI’s permission. The second was that allowing leagues like the GPBL will disturb the badminton calendar.
“The PBL didn’t happen for four years. By being part of the league with the Bengaluru franchise, we have a very clear understanding of what was wrong. Moreover, Sportzlive entertainment is currently defunct,” Reddy pointed out.
On the several repercussions of the league not taking place, Reddy said, "We were always ambitious. But our ambition was not misguided. We had the right framework. This model works for the players, team owners, sponsors. To date we have spent 8.54 crores. So much value that has been created has been destroyed. The money that many players would have earned would have sustained their training for several years."
Arvind Bhat, the director of GPBL, said: “We are not sure if another league will happen in India ever again. We lose a lot for the future as well. Players have been robbed of playing with foreigners as their team-mates and bridge that gap.”
"To overcome the order, BAI have twisted the interpretation of the order, and have given a subtle threat saying that they will take retrospective action. This was the means by which fear was installed in the players. Last thing players want is court cases. By saying that there can only be one league in the country, the PBL, that amounts to monopolization of the sport. Interim application can be filed. It is what we are contemplating," said legal counselor Lomesh Kiran.
A final hearing will take place on September 12th at the Karnataka High Court.