Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

India finish 7th at Badminton World Junior Championships team events

India's Samarveer and Radhika Sharma defeated Tanakorn Meechai and Fungfa Korpthammakit 11-21, 21-19, 21-18 in mixed doubles to make a positive start.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 09:51 IST

Follow Us

India beat Thailand 3-1 to finish in the seventh spot at the mixed team events of the Badminton World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA on Saturday.

India's Samarveer and Radhika Sharma defeated Tanakorn Meechai and Fungfa Korpthammakit 11-21, 21-19, 21-18 in mixed doubles to make a positive start.

In boys' singles, Tushar Suveer, however, lost against Nachakorn Pusri 19-21, 11-21 as Thailand was back level 1-1.

In girls' singles, Tara Shah defeated Tonrug Saeheng 21-15, 24-26, 21-12 to put India ahead. Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana then defeated Songpon Sae-ma and Phurinath Saikamma 21-18, 21-19 in boys' doubles to seal the victory.

Individual events will commence from October 2.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 September 2023, 09:51 IST)
Sports NewsBadminton

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT