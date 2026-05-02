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India to miss Lakshya Sen in Thomas Cup semifinal vs France due to swollen elbow

With Lakshya unavailable, young Ayush Shetty will play the opening singles against world No. 4 Christo Popov.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 11:15 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonlakshya senThomas Cup

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