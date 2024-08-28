Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

India's campaign ends in Korea Open badminton

All three shuttlers were out in the opening round.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 12:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Seoul: Shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out in the opening round of the Korea Open to draw curtains on India's campaign in the super 500 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

While Ashmita, ranked 53rd, was no match for world number 17 Pornpawee Chochuwong, going down 8-21 13-21 in a lop-sided opening round, Aakarshi lost 15-21 15-21 to Denmark's Line Christophersen in another match.

World No. 41 Malvika, however, produced a gallant fight before going down narrowly 21-18 15-21 17-21 to Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, ranked 18th.

In mixed doubles, Indian pair of Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain lost 7-21 12-21 to Korean Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2024, 12:53 IST
Sports NewsBadminton

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT