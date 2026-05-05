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Medal colour could have been better: Lakshya Sen

Two years later, India walked in with the tag of defending champions but were sent back by the mighty Chinese in the quarterfinals.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 18:22 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 18:22 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonlakshya sen

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