<p>Bengaluru: Unseeded and carrying few expectations, the Indian men’s badminton squad scripted history when they won their maiden Thomas Cup gold in 2022. It was also the first-ever medal for India at the prestigious team event, considered the World Cup of the sport, which began in 1949. </p>.<p>Two years later, India walked in with the tag of defending champions but were sent back by the mighty Chinese in the quarterfinals. That raised questions if India’s win in the previous edition was just a flash in the pan. </p>.<p>Cut to 2026, India, this time seeded eighth, entering the knockouts was a practical expectation but anything beyond, once again, was considered a bonus. </p>.India to miss Lakshya Sen in Thomas Cup semifinal vs France due to swollen elbow.<p>For the team and support staff, however, all such statistics and predictions remained outside noise, because the top of the podium finish four years ago had ignited in them a belief that they could be a formidable force while competing as a unit. </p>.<p>With the core group still intact this time, the men’s squad made it to the quarters where they defeated Chinese Taipei in a commanding fashion to enter the semifinal. Though the 0-3 loss to France in the last-four stage hurt, it ensured India returned home with a second medal from the competition. </p>.<p>“I think 2022 was special and yes the teams are also pretty similar this time,” said Lakshya Sen during an online interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India on Tuesday. </p>.<p>“The title-winning run taught us a lot of things. We used that as an experience to come together; whenever we play a team event, we try and create the same vibe and energy between us. Yes the results could have been better but we are proud of this bronze medal,” offered the 24-year-old. </p>.<p>If Lakshya saving two match points to win the first singles rubber against world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen set the tone in their last-eight victory over Chinese Taipei, the world No. 11 Indian’s withdrawal due to a swollen elbow before the semifinal clash against France proved to be a big setback, according to HS Prannoy. </p>.<p>“I still believe if Lakshya had been in the semifinals, things would have been different. Because he could have beaten (world No. 4 Christo) Popov. That one win could have turned the tables positively.” </p>.<p>Unlike the usual format of an opening singles followed by a doubles match in the second rubber, the last-four encounter against France had to adhere to a rare-case scenario of playing three back-to-back singles followed by two doubles contests as the fourth and fifth rubbers.</p>.Badminton Asia Championships | Ayush Shetty ‘proud’ of giant-killing run.<p>This was mainly because the Popov brothers - Christo and Toma Junior - who are singles specialists for France were to team-up to play the doubles. In such a situation, the three singles matches are contested to give the shuttlers a cool off period before they play as a pair to go on court again for the doubles. </p>.<p>“It was an extraordinary situation and I cannot comment if it was fair or not because it’s clear in the rule book,” offered doubles specialist Chirag Shetty. </p>.<p>“France has three really strong singles players who also play doubles. Had Satwik (Rankireddy) and I played the second rubber, we definitely had a chance to go to the final. But they made good use of this advantage. But we are still proud to have come back with a medal,” added the 28-year-old.</p>