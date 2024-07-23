Olympics 2024 | Indian badminton at Paris Games: Role of supportive parents in making an Olympian

New Delhi: Six summers ago, Clifford Crasto left his daughter Tanisha at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad on her 15th birthday, hoping it would give wings to her nascent badminton dreams even if it meant being far away from the comfort of her home in Dubai.

It was a cultural change for Tanisha, who was born in Dubai. But she waddled through that and will now represent India at the Paris Olympics along with her senior women's doubles partner Ashwini Ponnappa.

While there is no guidebook to raise an Olympian, for parents, it's a journey filled with sacrifices, and emotional upheaval. Yet firm decisions have to be taken to help their children grow in sports and life.