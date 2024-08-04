Olympics 2024 | Lakshya Sen falls to Viktor Axelsen in semis, to play bronze-medal playoff

It was Sen's eighth loss to the Danish star with the Indian beating him only once at the 2022 German Open final.

"If I would have closed the first game, then I would have had better chance of closing the match. In the second game also, I started well but couldn't keep the lead," Sen told the broadcaster after the contest.

About losing the first game after being 20-17 ahead, Sen said "As the game went on, he started attacking more and I became passive, only defending. I should have taken chances and attacked more."

Axelsen thus made it to his second successive final at the Olympics and is now one step away from joining Chinese legend Lin Dan as a two-time gold medallist.

Of all his previous losses, this will hurt Sen the most as he had the chance to deal the first blow on his fancied opponent, but instead, he wilted under pressure against the towering Dane, who always found a way to wriggle out of tricky situations.

Axelsen's delaying tactics while serving also unsettled Sen a bit.

Sen struggled with the length, spraying wide and long to concede a 2-5 lead early on. He drew parity with a cross-court shot and then tried to construct the rallies. His trademark cross-court smashes deep into his opponent's forehand helped him to lead 8-7 at one stage.

The Indian kept the pressure on Axelsen and another fine cross-court and an on-the-line return gave him a two-point advantage.

Sen's patient play worked as Axelsen made a series of unforced errors to concede a 9-15 lead.

Axelsen won two good rallies, including one involving 43 shots. Soon, Sen moved to 17-11, but Axelsen then started dominating proceedings and rained down a monstrous forehand to narrow the lead down to 16-18.