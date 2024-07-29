Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen's win over Kevin Cordon to be 'deleted' after his opponent's withdrawal due to injury

"As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted," the sport's global governing body added.

The withdrawal of Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, means Group L will now be considered a three-player affair, involving Christie and Carraggi of Belgium besides Sen.

The 22-year-old Indian will be the only player in the group to have played three matches as the other two will need to compete in two matches to make it to the knockout stage.

Sen will face Carraggi on Monday and take on Christie in his final group match on Wednesday.