Olympics 2024 | Spotlight on Sindhu as shuttle service begins

Returning to the circuit in February following a knee injury, the 28-year has struggled to impose herself. In nine tournaments she has competed in, the Hyderabadi tasted second-round defeats in four of them.

There was a ray of hope at the Malaysia Masters in May when Sindhu led 11-3 in the deciding game against China’s Yi Zhi Wang but imploded to end up runner-up. With that her wait for a title has extended to a year, a situation the former World No. 1 has hardly been accustomed to.