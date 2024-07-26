Olympics 2024 | Spotlight on Sindhu as shuttle service begins

Paris: Over the last few weeks, P V Sindhu has been speaking about how inspired she is to be acknowledged as one of India’s greatest athletes. Winner of two Olympic medals apart from the five World Championships medals, including a gold in 2019, the Hyderabadi wants to win a gold in Paris that will help cement her legacy as the GOAT.
“The journeys in 2016 (Rio) and 2020 (Tokyo) were wonderful, filled with immense effort and unforgettable moments.That third medal at Paris definitely motivates me and I am going all-out to get that gold medal. For me, the Olympics is where I give my 200 percent,” Sindhu has said in JioCinema's The Dreamers.
Sindhu, who will be kicking off her quest for the elusive Olympic gold against Maldives’ Fathimath Razzaq at La Chapelle Arena on Sunday after fulfilling her duties as India’s flag-bearer in Friday’s opening ceremony, is also aware of the challenge in front of her following an unusually wretched season.
Returning to the circuit in February following a knee injury, the 28-year has struggled to impose herself. In nine tournaments she has competed in, the Hyderabadi tasted second-round defeats in four of them.
There was a ray of hope at the Malaysia Masters in May when Sindhu led 11-3 in the deciding game against China’s Yi Zhi Wang but imploded to end up runner-up. With that her wait for a title has extended to a year, a situation the former World No. 1 has hardly been accustomed to.
But champions never back down from a fight and always find ways for a solution. Sindhu, in her pursuit for greatness, moved to Bengaluru for training earlier this year under the mentorship of legend Prakash Padukone and Indonesian coach Agus Santoso. She literally hit the reset button and went to work in every facet of the game, hoping it all culminates with a gold in the City of Light.
Before Sindhu takes the court, all eyes will be on doubles ace Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the talented Lakshya Sen and surprise doubles package of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto who all will kick off the shuttle services on Saturday.
While Sindhu carries hope because of her pedigree to raise her level at the biggest of stages, the expectation of landing a medal is high on Satwik and Chirag. They’ve been the ones from the badminton contingent in rip-roaring form, kick-starting the season with two back-to-back runner-up finishes before upgrading them to trophies in France (March) and Thailand (May).
They are strong in defence, sensational on the attack and their camaraderie is the talking point on the circuit. Just watching them in full flow is a thing of beauty and they’ll be hoping to live up to their big billing as they lock horns in Group C opener against the French duo of Ronan Labar and Lucas Corvee.
Sen, like Sindhu, is struggling for form following a nose surgery last year and is placed in a difficult Group L that has the third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. Sen should pass his opening test against Kevin Cordon of Guatemala with the clash against Christie being the one that will decide whether he remains in Paris to challenge for the medals or goes back home.
The 34-year-old Ashwini, who has managed to forge a fine alliance with 21-year-old Tanisha to win a ticket to Paris that no one saw coming, will be hoping the ride is a memorable one in what is her third and possibly last Olympics.
And lastly, HS Prannoy, a dark horse in the men’s singles draw. From being laid low by a chronic acid reflux issue that almost threatened to finish his career to being struck by chikungunya, Prannoy has endured several troubles but the 32-year-old has fought all of them resolutely to soldier on. An Olympic medal could be the perfect gift for his never-say-die attitude.