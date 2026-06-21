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Homesportsbadminton

'Part of the sport': Shuttler Ayush Shetty eyes for world championship qualification despite ranking dip

He said the Japan Open, beginning on July 14, and the China Open, starting on July 21, are expected to play a crucial role in his qualification campaign for the World Championships.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 18:23 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 16:45 IST
sportsMangaluruBadmintonUdupi

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